School of Dentistry Mobile Clinic

The University of Utah School of Dentistry is coming to Logan on June 8-12th at the Bear River Health Department. The clinic will provide examinations, x-rays, cleanings, sealants, filings, and extractions at no cost to those who qualify.

To qualify:

You must have an income lower than 200% of the federal poverty level.

You must be uninsured or have no dental coverage.

You must currently live in Utah.

801-646-6231 for appointments.