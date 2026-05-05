School of Dentistry Mobile Clinic
School of Dentistry Mobile Clinic
The University of Utah School of Dentistry is coming to Logan on June 8-12th at the Bear River Health Department. The clinic will provide examinations, x-rays, cleanings, sealants, filings, and extractions at no cost to those who qualify.
To qualify:
You must have an income lower than 200% of the federal poverty level.
You must be uninsured or have no dental coverage.
You must currently live in Utah.
801-646-6231 for appointments.
Bear River Health Department
Free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
University of Utah
801.581.7200
Bear River Health Department
655 East 1300 NorthLogan, Utah 84341
(435) 792-6500