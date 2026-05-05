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School of Dentistry Mobile Clinic

School of Dentistry Mobile Clinic

The University of Utah School of Dentistry is coming to Logan on June 8-12th at the Bear River Health Department. The clinic will provide examinations, x-rays, cleanings, sealants, filings, and extractions at no cost to those who qualify.

To qualify:
You must have an income lower than 200% of the federal poverty level.
You must be uninsured or have no dental coverage.
You must currently live in Utah.
801-646-6231 for appointments.

Bear River Health Department
Free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

University of Utah
801.581.7200
https://www.utah.edu/
Bear River Health Department
655 East 1300 North
Logan, Utah 84341
(435) 792-6500
https://brhdut.gov/