Science Unwrapped - The Hidden Science Behind Artistic Expression

Usu's College of science Arts and sciences presents and science Unwrapped, the community science learning event for all ages on Friday September 18th at 7:00 p.m. in the Eccles science learning Auditorium on the USU campus in Logan.

Inquiring minds of all ages are invited to Science Unwrapped at USU, the public STEM outreach program of USU's College of Arts and Sciences. Admission is free. The evening begins at 7 p.m. in ESLC 130 with a brief talk, followed by hands-on learning activities and refreshments in the ESLC atrium. Featured speaker on Sept. 18 is physicist David Smith, senior lecturer in USU's Department of Physics.

7:00 pm - 8:30 pm | Eccles Science Learning Center Auditorium

