See the AirMed Helicopter up close and personal!

FREE community event - great for families. The University of Utah AirMed helicopter will land at the ARUP Blood Services Sandy Donor Center on Saturday, August 8th at 8 a.m. The helicopter will depart at 11 a.m. It's a great event for University of Utah supporters, Huntsman Cancer hospital supporters, patients, blood transfusion recipients, donors, neighbors, friends, families and kids. Meet the helicopter crew, donate blood. One donor will win a ride on the helicopter. The blood that ARUP collects flies on the AirMed helicopter all over Utah.