Sevier County Community Night Out is a community event for the public to learn about local resources on Monday June 8th at 5:00 p.m. in Richfield City Park, 98 E 400 N, Richfield, UT

The free community event is a great opportunity to learn about resources available in the local area, and we will be available to provide detailed insights into Utah State University Southwest. This is a fantastic opportunity for Sevier County residents to learn about academic programs, admission procedures, and everything you need to know about attending USU Southwest in your hometown!