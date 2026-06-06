Sevier County Community Night Out
Sevier County Community Night Out
Sevier County Community Night Out is a community event for the public to learn about local resources on Monday June 8th at 5:00 p.m. in Richfield City Park, 98 E 400 N, Richfield, UT
The free community event is a great opportunity to learn about resources available in the local area, and we will be available to provide detailed insights into Utah State University Southwest. This is a fantastic opportunity for Sevier County residents to learn about academic programs, admission procedures, and everything you need to know about attending USU Southwest in your hometown!
Richfield City Park
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Utah State University
Richfield City Park
98 E. 400 N.Richfield, Utah 84701