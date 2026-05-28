Show Up for Summer Service Fair (FREE)

Show Up Utah and Thanksgiving Point invite The public to the 6th annual Show Up for Summer Service Fair On Monday, June 8th at 4:00 p.m.

At this event, individuals and families will have the opportunity to connect with non-profit organizations, discovering volunteer opportunities that fit your interests and schedule.

Get ready for an afternoon of service and fun! Numerous service activities will be available at the fair along with exciting activities including prize drawings, food trucks, bouncy houses, face painting, and more!