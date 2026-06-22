SLAC presents The Gaslight Zone

Salt Lake Acting Company’s annual summertime musical satire "The Gaslight Zone" will run June 24 through August 16, in SLAC’s Upstairs theatre.

SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone is written by Olivia Custodio, Austin Archer, and Penelope Caywood and directed and choreographed by Cynthia Fleming.

Tickets are available online or by contacting Salt Lake Acting Company’s Box Office at (801) 363-7522. Following preview performances on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25, Opening Night will be Friday, June 26, at 7:30 PM. The show will play Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, with Sunday matinees at 1 PM and 6 PM, from June 26 through August 16.

Additional performances on Tuesday, July 21, at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, August 1, at 2 PM.

Early start-time holiday performances on Saturday, July 4, and Friday, July 24, at 6 PM.

Special Event: SLAC’s annual fundraiser THE PARTY will be on Saturday, August 8th, at 6 PM.

Tickets and information for THE PARTY

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