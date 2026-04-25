Smithfield Chalk Art Festival
Smithfield Chalk Art Festival
Artists of all ages are invited to transform the sidewalks around the Smithfield Public Library into vibrant works of art on Saturday May 9th outside the Smithfield Public Library.
Let your creativity shine at the Smithfield City Chalk Art Festival, presented by the Smithfield City Arts Council! Artists of all ages are invited to transform the sidewalks around the Smithfield Public Library into vibrant works of art. Cash prizes of up to $100 will be available, and there are two age categories this year! Sign up is $10 and includes a Smithfield t-shirt and a pack of sidewalk chalk.
Register today at https://smithfieldrecreation.com/city-events/
Smithfield Public Library
$10
10:00 AM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Smithfield City Arts Council
artscouncil@smithfieldcity.org
Smithfield Public Library
25 North MainSmithfield, Utah 84335
435-563-3555
library@smithfieldcity.org