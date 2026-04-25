Smithfield Chalk Art Festival

Artists of all ages are invited to transform the sidewalks around the Smithfield Public Library into vibrant works of art on Saturday May 9th outside the Smithfield Public Library.

Let your creativity shine at the Smithfield City Chalk Art Festival, presented by the Smithfield City Arts Council! Artists of all ages are invited to transform the sidewalks around the Smithfield Public Library into vibrant works of art. Cash prizes of up to $100 will be available, and there are two age categories this year! Sign up is $10 and includes a Smithfield t-shirt and a pack of sidewalk chalk.

Register today at https://smithfieldrecreation.com/city-events/