Smoothie Workshop by Whirled Juice — Draper

A smoothies and smoothie bowls workshop with Jordan Davis will be taught at the Whirled Juice home kitchen in Suncrest, Draper on Tuesday September 22nd at 6:00 p.m.

Make smoothies and smoothie bowls with Jordan Davis at the Whirled Juice home kitchen in Suncrest, Draper—the same kitchen as Mooon Bread. Explore ingredient combinations, blending, toppings, and presentation. Tastings and recipes are included in this beginner-friendly, 75-minute workshop. All times Mountain Time. Register through ExploringNotBoring: https://exploringnotboring.com/experience/581/1/smoothie_workshop_by_whirled_juice