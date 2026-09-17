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Smoothie Workshop by Whirled Juice — Draper

Smoothie Workshop by Whirled Juice — Draper

A one day workshop smoothies and smoothie bowls with Jordan Davis will be taught at the Whirled Juice home kitchen in Suncrest, Draper on Saturday October 3rd at 10:00 a.m.

Make smoothies and smoothie bowls with Jordan Davis at the Whirled Juice home kitchen in Suncrest, Draper—the same kitchen as Mooon Bread. Explore ingredient combinations, blending, toppings, and presentation. Tastings and recipes are included in this beginner-friendly, 75-minute workshop. All times Mountain Time. Register through ExploringNotBoring: https://exploringnotboring.com/experience/581/1/smoothie_workshop_by_whirled_juice

Mooon Bread / Whirled Juice home kitchen, Suncrest
$39 per person
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Whirled Juice
Mooon Bread / Whirled Juice home kitchen, Suncrest