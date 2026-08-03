SPARK! Sacred Potential * Awakening Real Knowing

The SPARK! Sacred Potential inaugural speaker series will host an event at the First Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Saturday August 29th at 10:00 a.m.

Get ready to dive deep and ignite your inner fire at SPARK! This in-person event is all about unlocking your sacred potential and awakening that real knowing inside you. Join us for an immersive experience where connection, growth, and discovery take center stage. Don’t miss out on this chance to light up your path and step into your true power!