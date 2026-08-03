SPARK! Sacred Potential * Awakening Real Knowing
SPARK! Sacred Potential * Awakening Real Knowing
The SPARK! Sacred Potential inaugural speaker series will host an event at the First Baptist Church in Salt Lake City on Saturday August 29th at 10:00 a.m.
Get ready to dive deep and ignite your inner fire at SPARK! This in-person event is all about unlocking your sacred potential and awakening that real knowing inside you. Join us for an immersive experience where connection, growth, and discovery take center stage. Don’t miss out on this chance to light up your path and step into your true power!
First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City
$99 to $150 VIP tickets get preferred seating
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Salt Lake Center for Spiritual Living
8016375878
solosaria@gmail.com
First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City
777 South 1300 EastSalt Lake City, Utah 84102