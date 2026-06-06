Stories That Matter: Understanding Democracy and Native Sovereignty Through Literature & Media
Stories That Matter: Understanding Democracy and Native Sovereignty Through Literature & Media
2026 Bennion Teacher's Workshop Keynote Address is "Stories That Matter: Understanding Democracy and Native Sovereignty Through Literature & Media" by Charlotta Lacy of the Big Water Clan on Tuesday June 9th at 5:30 p.m. at the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center.
Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mountain West Center - College of Arts & Sciences - Utah State University
435-797-0299
mwc@usu.edu
Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center
USU Logan CampusLogan, Utah