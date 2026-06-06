© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stories That Matter: Understanding Democracy and Native Sovereignty Through Literature & Media

Stories That Matter: Understanding Democracy and Native Sovereignty Through Literature & Media

2026 Bennion Teacher's Workshop Keynote Address is "Stories That Matter: Understanding Democracy and Native Sovereignty Through Literature & Media" by Charlotta Lacy of the Big Water Clan on Tuesday June 9th at 5:30 p.m. at the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center.

Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center
Free
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mountain West Center - College of Arts & Sciences - Utah State University
435-797-0299
mwc@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/mountainwest/
Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center
USU Logan Campus
Logan, Utah