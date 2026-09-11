Best Friends Animal Society presents Strut your Mutt in Salt Lake City on Saturday October 17th at 11:00 a.m. in Liberty Park.

Strut Your Mutt is coming home!

We’re thrilled to announce that Strut Your Mutt is returning to the place where it all began: Salt Lake City.

For decades, Best Friends Animal Society’s annual dog walk and community festival has been bringing people together to save the lives of homeless pets across the country. This year, it’s back for good, and we hope to see you there. Mark your calendar!

Strut Your Mutt Saturday, October 17 | 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Liberty Park in Salt Lake City

Registration gets you a gift bag and a Strut Your Mutt T-shirt, plus some extra perks at the festival!

You can designate your $35 registration fee as a donation to Best Friends or to one of our participating network partners.

A fundraiser that saves lives

Every dollar raised from Strut Your Mutt goes directly to help save dogs and cats in communities throughout the U.S.

Since every Strut Your Mutt participant chooses to support and raise funds for either Best Friends or their favorite participating animal welfare organization, so many animals are helped at shelters and rescue groups across the country.

All money raised from Strut Your Mutt has been used to save homeless pets in our communities through spay/neuter programs, adoption events, foster programs, veterinary care, lifesaving transports, and other activities.