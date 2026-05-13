Substance Use ECHO

The public is invited to expand knowledge and skills on substance use and its impact on families? Project ECHO hosts a Zoom for free professional development sessions on every second Wednesday at 12 p.m. Our Substance Use Series connects you with experienced providers from various fields, offering an interdisciplinary approach to understanding substance use and its effects on individuals and families. This is a valuable opportunity to build professional networks, learn from experts, and prepare for your future career. Open to everyone—students, providers, and the general public are all welcome! Don’t miss out on this chance to connect, learn, and grow.

https://iecho.org/public/program/PRGM1729716035051TCSLR779AW