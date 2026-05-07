Summer of 250 Kickoff

Liberty Village in Hurricane hosts a Summer Kickoff of America 250 May 19-23rd, including the Freedom 250 mobile art museum truck. Other events that week include the Liberty Village Print Shop Dedication, homeschool day, colonial crafts, and an end of school bash. Tickets are available at https://libertyvillage.org/events

Join us for our Summer of America 250 Kickoff events happening at Liberty Village! From May 19 – 23rd, experience the Freedom 250 truck, fun family events and a new building.

1) A Freedom 250 Freedom Truck – a state-of-the-art mobile museum – will be visiting Liberty Village! Step inside this immersive, traveling exhibit and experience the story of America’s founding like never before. Featuring interactive displays, engaging activities, and powerful storytelling, the Freedom Truck brings the history of the American Revolution directly to you in a hands-on, inspiring way for all ages.

Come explore, learn, and be part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration!

2) Print Shop Dedication

At Liberty Village

On May 19, we are dedicating the Print Shop!

Based on the historic Isaiah Thomas’ print shop, this modern retelling will house an 18th-century printing press and we will have activities, tours, education, options to rent the space and more associated with this building.

Free. We will be previewing some of the events we will have later in the week so come by and see for yourself why Liberty Village is getting so buzzworthy.

3) Homeschool Day

At Liberty Village

Designed for homeschool groups and individuals before the summer break for public schools. This event is open to families and individuals as well.

Learning about American History doesn’t have to be boring at all. Come experience a place where we celebrate the past, with advanced techniques and technology, as well as tried and tested methods for experiential learning. From crafts, to animals, to hearing John and Abigail Adams write their ideas back and forth, you and your children will learn alot!

$15 per student. Free adult ticket with student purchase.

$45 family cap.

4) Liberty Rising

At Liberty Village

Design to engage teenagers, Liberty Rising is an extended viewing and discussion of the American ideals of the Revolution.

Go on a time-traveling expedition with Ben Franklin’s clock tower time machine! Discover the heroes and sacrifices made to ensure you have a free nation today. Find unexpected stories of loss, hope and grit & determination that still define the American Dream.

And see how you can keep that dream alive.

Free Entry with a homeschool wristband.

Otherwise, tickets are $8.

6) End of School Bash!

At Liberty Village

Celebrate the end of the school year at Liberty Village!

Freedom rings for summer at the Liberty Village and we start the season off with a bang. Literally!

Come see so many things you couldn’t do in school! Participate in a fife and drum march, or test yourself to see if you are smarter than a Patriot, continue learning new things about cool people in history, and have a fun time at activities like a petting zoo and more. There are so many things to do and see as you celebrate your freedom this summer!

Admission: $10 (all activities all day included).

FREE for all Give Me Liberty 5th graders (show your wristband, wear your t-shirt or bring your GML book)

Family admission: $40 max.

5) Colonial Crafts Night

At Liberty Village

Come for a date night at Liberty Village. Come away with more than a memory, too.

Enjoy refreshments served by local favorite Berries n’ Cream while you make candles, write love notes using traditional calligraphic methods, or even just sit back and enjoy the evening while watching the love story of John and Abigail Adams play out before you.

$50 per couple.

All-inclusive. Just come and have fun. All the supplies, treats and drinks will be provided.

6) Family Day

At Liberty Village

Enjoy a day at Liberty Village filled with education, food, games and even a picnic.

Life in the colonies was all about the family. From celebrations to chores, it was the family that helped you get it all done. On this day of celebration, we will have stories and lectures, crafts and games, and food. Lots of food.

Plus we will open up the park to be a gathering place for all as you bring your own food for a picnic! Imagine a lovely lunch punctuated by peals of the Liberty Bell. You can experience it here!

Plus, this is the last day to experience the Freedom 250 truck at no cost! So bring the whole family and enjoy.

Admission: $10. All activities included.

Family Admission: $40