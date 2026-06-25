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Summer Science Day 2026

Summer Science Day 2026

Summer Science Day is back at the University of Utah on Saturday July 11th in the Eccles Health Science Building. It's open to the public with real scientists, real lab tours, and hands-on demos.

Free and open to all ages! Meet real scientists, tour real labs, try hands-on demos. Explore how science shapes our lives, from antibodies to zebrafish!

See yourself in science!

Eccles Health Science Education Building
FREE
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stark Science Learning Center
sslc@utah.edu
https://www.sslc.utah.edu
Eccles Health Science Education Building
26 S 2000 E
Salt Lake City, Utah
paul.gabrielsen@utah.edu
https://gslc.utah.edu/