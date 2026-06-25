Summer Science Day 2026
Summer Science Day 2026
Summer Science Day is back at the University of Utah on Saturday July 11th in the Eccles Health Science Building. It's open to the public with real scientists, real lab tours, and hands-on demos.
Free and open to all ages! Meet real scientists, tour real labs, try hands-on demos. Explore how science shapes our lives, from antibodies to zebrafish!
See yourself in science!
Eccles Health Science Education Building
FREE
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Stark Science Learning Center
sslc@utah.edu
Eccles Health Science Education Building
26 S 2000 ESalt Lake City, Utah
paul.gabrielsen@utah.edu