Summit Sweat With Solidcore

Summit Sweat is a high intensity workout taking place Saturday June 20th at 9:00 a.m. that canyons village at Park City. Event is for 18 plus only and tickets are available.

Join us for this 30-minute HIIT session, designed to build strength, improve endurance, and keep your ski-season muscles strong all summer long. After the workout, stay for an après-style social featuring food, refreshments, and ice-cold CELSIUS while taking in mountain views and connecting with fellow fitness and outdoor enthusiasts.

DATE: Saturday, June 20, 2026

9:00am: Upload Red Pine Gondola

9:30am: Class begins on Red Pine Deck

Please Note: This event is for ages 18+ only.