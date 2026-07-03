Brighton Resort presents Survivors at the Summit on Sunday July 12th, inviting the public to gather in honor of cancer survivors with fellowship and outdoor activities.

Celebrate 30 years in the mountains honoring the cancer experience, gathering with survivors and those who love time, and supporting Survivor Wellness at this meaningful day in the mountains, held annually since 1996.

Register for a day of fellowship, outdoor activities, and meaningful moments, all under a sea of yellow Tribute Flags carrying messages of love, hope, honor, and remembrance.

Registration is $20 for general admission, or $35 with a Tribute Flag.

