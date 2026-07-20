Swingin Songbook LIVE & Cocktail Hour

The Clubhouse in Salt Lake City hosts Danny Savage and his Swingin' Songbook with full-big-band arrangements on Friday August 28th at 6:00 p.m.

Danny Savage and his world-class live band are bringing Swingin' Songbook to The Clubhouse SLC on August 28th. Full big-band arrangements, stunning vocals, an intimate room. The kind of night that reminds you why live music exists.

We're starting the evening with a cocktail hour — come early, get a proper drink, and settle into the room before the band takes the stage. It's the kind of evening where the preamble is half the fun.