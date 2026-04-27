The 23rd Multicultural Dance and Arts Festival
The 23rd Multicultural Dance and Arts Festival
Get ready to celebrate the beauty of cultures from around the world through dance, art, food, and more.
The 23rd Multicultural Dance & Arts Festival is
A Celebration of Heritage, Creativity, and Community on Thursday May 21st from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. in J. Lynn Crane Park in Herriman.
Join us for an exciting, youth-focused cultural celebration where next generation artists (ages 12-25) take center stage! The 23rd Multicultural Dance & Arts Festival showcases the talent, creativity, and voices of youth through vibrant dance performances, cultural arts, music, and global traditions from around the world.
This family-friendly event creates a joyful space for emerging artists to express their heritage, build confidence, and connect across cultures. From energetic group performances to colorful costumes, interactive art, and international flavors, the festival is designed to inspire curiosity, pride, and connection—especially for the next generation.
📅 May 23 | 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM
📍 J. Lynn Crane Park
12998 S Fort Herriman Pkwy, Herriman, UT 84096
🌟 Festival Highlights:
* Youth-led dance and cultural performances
* Art and creative expression from diverse traditions
* International food vendors
* Engaging, family-friendly activities
* A welcoming environment for all ages
Hosted by Emerald Hills Institute, in partnership with Herriman City, Friends of Herriman, funded by Salt Lake County ZAP, Utah Division of Arts and Museums, National Endowments for the Arts, Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs.
This annual festival is free and open to the public.
Get your free tickets below:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-23rd-multicultural-dance-and-arts-festival-tickets-1979892242996?aff=oddtdtcreator
Interested in sponsorship? Email at festival@emeraldhillsinstitute.org or click below to learn more.
https://emeraldhillsinstitute.org/sponsorship-package-23rd-multicultural-dance-and-arts-festival/
Performing Group - Country Represented
K-Taekwondo Demo Team -South Korea
Balkanska Kita - Serbia and Bulgaria
Kalau Ku Pono I Kamalani - Hawaii
Ballet Nuevas Raices Bolivia - Bolivia
Thai Association of Utah - Thailand
Kenshin Taiko - Japan
Danza y Color - Mexico
Mountain West Highland Dance Association - Scotland
Eagle Sky Dancers - Native American
Divya School of Dance -India
Harp Irish Dance Group - Ireland
Ballet Folklorico de Efrain Villalobos - Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, & Peru
Food Trucks - Country Represented
Calle Mexican Food - Mexico
Brugesmobile - Belgium
Falafel Tree - Mediterranean
Delicius - Venezuela
Fienga Enterprise - Fry Bread - Native American
Julis Creaciones Booth - Mexico
Bacio D’Italia - Italy
Turkish Tea, Coffee, Baklava - Turkiye
Kafe Mamai - African Caribbean
Girl Scout Cookies - USA
Yummy Tummy - Japan
Visual Artist | Country Represented
Samantha Ordaz - Mexico
Rufus Tolbert - Multicultural
Monika Rani - India
Julie Stout - Jewelry
Reynaldo - Peru
Dauna Frescas - Face Painting
Tasz Abhi - India
David Tabango - Ecuador
Karina Osorio - Peru
Zeynep Kariparduc - Turkiye