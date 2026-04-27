Get ready to celebrate the beauty of cultures from around the world through dance, art, food, and more.

The 23rd Multicultural Dance & Arts Festival is

A Celebration of Heritage, Creativity, and Community on Thursday May 21st from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. in J. Lynn Crane Park in Herriman.

Join us for an exciting, youth-focused cultural celebration where next generation artists (ages 12-25) take center stage! The 23rd Multicultural Dance & Arts Festival showcases the talent, creativity, and voices of youth through vibrant dance performances, cultural arts, music, and global traditions from around the world.

This family-friendly event creates a joyful space for emerging artists to express their heritage, build confidence, and connect across cultures. From energetic group performances to colorful costumes, interactive art, and international flavors, the festival is designed to inspire curiosity, pride, and connection—especially for the next generation.

📅 May 23 | 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 J. Lynn Crane Park

12998 S Fort Herriman Pkwy, Herriman, UT 84096

🌟 Festival Highlights:

* Youth-led dance and cultural performances

* Art and creative expression from diverse traditions

* International food vendors

* Engaging, family-friendly activities

* A welcoming environment for all ages

Hosted by Emerald Hills Institute, in partnership with Herriman City, Friends of Herriman, funded by Salt Lake County ZAP, Utah Division of Arts and Museums, National Endowments for the Arts, Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs.

This annual festival is free and open to the public.

Get your free tickets below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-23rd-multicultural-dance-and-arts-festival-tickets-1979892242996?aff=oddtdtcreator

Interested in sponsorship? Email at festival@emeraldhillsinstitute.org or click below to learn more.

https://emeraldhillsinstitute.org/sponsorship-package-23rd-multicultural-dance-and-arts-festival/

Performing Group - Country Represented

K-Taekwondo Demo Team -South Korea

Balkanska Kita - Serbia and Bulgaria

Kalau Ku Pono I Kamalani - Hawaii

Ballet Nuevas Raices Bolivia - Bolivia

Thai Association of Utah - Thailand

Kenshin Taiko - Japan

Danza y Color - Mexico

Mountain West Highland Dance Association - Scotland

Eagle Sky Dancers - Native American

Divya School of Dance -India

Harp Irish Dance Group - Ireland

Ballet Folklorico de Efrain Villalobos - Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, & Peru

Food Trucks - Country Represented

Calle Mexican Food - Mexico

Brugesmobile - Belgium

Falafel Tree - Mediterranean

Delicius - Venezuela

Fienga Enterprise - Fry Bread - Native American

Julis Creaciones Booth - Mexico

Bacio D’Italia - Italy

Turkish Tea, Coffee, Baklava - Turkiye

Kafe Mamai - African Caribbean

Girl Scout Cookies - USA

Yummy Tummy - Japan

Visual Artist | Country Represented

Samantha Ordaz - Mexico

Rufus Tolbert - Multicultural

Monika Rani - India

Julie Stout - Jewelry

Reynaldo - Peru

Dauna Frescas - Face Painting

Tasz Abhi - India

David Tabango - Ecuador

Karina Osorio - Peru

Zeynep Kariparduc - Turkiye

