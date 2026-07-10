The DLC Benefit Show (Maryanne Muglia)

On Wednesday July 29th and evening of music and live performance at DLC Quarters Arcade bar in Salt Lake City will benefit the rape Recovery Center.

Join us for an evening of live local music while supporting survivors of sexual violence. On Wednesday, July 29, 50% of ticket sales from the show at The DLC at Quarters Arcade Bar will benefit the Rape Recovery Center, helping provide free therapy, advocacy, prevention education, and 24/7 hospital response services for survivors in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

Featuring performances by MaryAnne Muglia, Rachiichachii, and Scott Lippitt. Doors open at 7:00 PM. Rape Recovery Center staff will be on site to share more about our mission and services.

Tickets are available through 24Tix. Join us for a great night of music while making a meaningful impact in our community.

Ticket Link: https://www.24tix.com/events/h3byx4nopretdcpanjl25fdg3m