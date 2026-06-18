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The Outsider

The Outsider

The political comedic play The Outsider is playing at the Caine Lyric Theater in Logan. Showtimes are at 7:30 with Saturday matinees at 1:00 p.m.

Show dates are:

July 9, 10, 16, 18, 21, 25 | 7:30 PM
July 10, August 1 | 1:00 PM

THE OUTSIDER
By Paul Slade Smith

"Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy."
- Broadway Licensing Global

July 9, 10, 16, 18, 21, 25 | 7:30 PM

July 10, August 1 | 1:00 PM

Movie Equivalent Rating: PG-13
Children under 5 not admitted

Caine Lyric Theater
48+
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lyric Repertory Company
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/lyricrep/

Artist Group Info

Katenielsen2005@gmail.com
Caine Lyric Theater
28 West Center Street
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/lyricrep/