The Outsider
The Outsider
The political comedic play The Outsider is playing at the Caine Lyric Theater in Logan. Showtimes are at 7:30 with a Saturday matinees at 1:00 p.m.
Show dates are:
July 25 | 7:30 PM
August 1 | 1:00 PM
THE OUTSIDER
By Paul Slade Smith
"Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy."
- Broadway Licensing Global
July 9, 10, 16, 18, 21, 25 | 7:30 PM
July 10, August 1 | 1:00 PM
Movie Equivalent Rating: PG-13
Children under 5 not admitted