The political comedic play The Outsider is playing at the Caine Lyric Theater in Logan. Showtimes are at 7:30 with Saturday matinees at 1:00 p.m.

Show dates are:

10, 16, 18, 21, 25 | 7:30 PM

July 10, August 1 | 1:00 PM

THE OUTSIDER

By Paul Slade Smith

"Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy."

- Broadway Licensing Global

July 9, 10, 16, 18, 21, 25 | 7:30 PM

July 10, August 1 | 1:00 PM

Movie Equivalent Rating: PG-13

Children under 5 not admitted