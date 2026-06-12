The USU Art + Design Lineage exhibition
The USU Art + Design Lineage exhibition
The USU Art + Design Lineage exhibition is open at the ReadyMade Gallery on Center Street in Logan from June 12 through August 1st.
Gallery Information:
Wednesday-Saturday
12pm-7pm
June 12, 2026-August 1, 2026*
*The gallery will be OPEN on all holidays, including July 3, 4, and 24.
ReadyMade Gallery
Free
Every week through Aug 01, 2026.
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
USU Department of Art and Design
(435) 797-3460
ReadyMade Gallery
28 W. Center StLogan, Utah 84321