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Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table

Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table

Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table returns on Wednesday, July 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at La Caille, 9565 S Wasatch Blvd in Sandy. A locally-grown culinary journey, Tour de La Caille presents guests with five farm-focused courses specializing in fresh, local ingredients, and the devoted farmers and artisans behind them.

The first course opens with gifts from the garden from Tagge’s Farm, featuring tomatoes and fresh basil paired perfectly with Caputo’s burrata. The second course highlights the richness of the forest floor with an earthy dish of mushroom duxelles, Romanesco, garlic puree, and micro greens provided by Wasatch Front Fungi. The third course offers trout belly tartare, cornichon, shallots, lemon aioli, chives, puffed trout skin, and trout pearls from Brigham City-based Whistling Springs Trout Farm. The fourth course is robust in flavor with a dry-aged tomahawk from Heritage Craft Butchers out of Orem. Seared with a Cognac flambe demi cream sauce, this medium-rare creation includes broccolini, potato pave, and spring onion. The meal concludes with a decadent dessert that echoes the abundance of the orchard.

La Caille
$125
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

La Caille Restaurant
(801) 942-1751
lacaille@lacaille.com
www.lacaille.com
La Caille
9565 S Wasatch Blvd
Sandy, Utah 84092
801-942-1751
lacaille@lacaille.com
www.lacaille.com