Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table
Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table
Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table is a journey through five farm-focused courses a De La Caille Restaurant in Sandy, highlighting local ingredients and the farmers and artisans behind them on Wednesday June 17th at 5:00 p.m.
Join us for Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table, a locally-grown, 5-course culinary journey at La Caille Restaurant. Returning this summer, Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table is a journey through five farm-focused courses, highlighting amazing local ingredients and the incredible farmers and artisans behind them.
Tour de La Caille
$125
05:03 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
La Caille Restaurant
(801) 942-1751
lacaille@lacaille.com
Tour de La Caille
9565 S Wasatch BlvdSandy, Utah 84092
(801) 942-1751
lacaille@lacaille.com