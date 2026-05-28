Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table is a journey through five farm-focused courses a De La Caille Restaurant in Sandy, highlighting local ingredients and the farmers and artisans behind them on Wednesday June 17th at 5:00 p.m.

Join us for Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table, a locally-grown, 5-course culinary journey at La Caille Restaurant. Returning this summer, Tour de La Caille: Farm to Table is a journey through five farm-focused courses, highlighting amazing local ingredients and the incredible farmers and artisans behind them.