The Voyager lecture series presents "Train the mind, open the heart" with the Mindfulness Center of Southern Utah on Tuesday May 26th at 7:30 p.m. at the Lorraine Boccardo theater in Kayenta.

There will be a social hour beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This lecture brings together three distinguished experts from the mindfulness Center of Southern Utah Dr Gina Marie Foglia and Kirk Benson, and Dr David Tate — for an engaging exploration of mindfulness in his real world impact.

The presentation goes beyond theory revealing a clinical evidence behind mindfulness practices and how training the mind can unlock profound benefits for the heart — improving physical health, emotional resilience, mental clarity, and social connection.