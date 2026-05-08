Train the mind, open the heart
Train the mind, open the heart
The Voyager lecture series presents "Train the mind, open the heart" with the Mindfulness Center of Southern Utah on Tuesday May 26th at 7:30 p.m. at the Lorraine Boccardo theater in Kayenta.
There will be a social hour beginning at 6:30 p.m.
This lecture brings together three distinguished experts from the mindfulness Center of Southern Utah Dr Gina Marie Foglia and Kirk Benson, and Dr David Tate — for an engaging exploration of mindfulness in his real world impact.
The presentation goes beyond theory revealing a clinical evidence behind mindfulness practices and how training the mind can unlock profound benefits for the heart — improving physical health, emotional resilience, mental clarity, and social connection.
Lorraine Boccardo Theater
$25, $12 for students
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kayenta Arts Village
(435) 673-6628
Lorraine Boccardo Theater
881 Coyote Gulch CourtIvins, Utah 74638