Tunes on the Terrace ft. Basin & Grange

The public is invited to celebrate the 110th birthday of the United States National Park Service on the last terrace at the Natural History Museum of Utah with games and live music on Tuesday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.

It's unforgettable summer evening on the Natural History Museum of Utah's Land Terrace! Connect with our partners from State Parks, play outdoor games, and enjoy live music from Utah bluegrass group Basin & Grange (7:30-8:30 p.m.).

As the sun sets over the Wasatch Front, relax to some incredible tunes, meet fellow outdoor enthusiasts, and celebrate the places that inspire curiosity, adventure, and stewardship. Whether you're a seasoned explorer or simply looking for a memorable night out, this evening offers the perfect opportunity to connect with nature, your community, and the wild places we all cherish.

This event is free to attend, but an RSVP is required as seats are limited. One lucky attendee will take home a free, annual parks pass and a 32 oz. bucket-list water bottle!

Guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Please note that the University of Utah is an alcohol- and drug-free campus.