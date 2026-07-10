U.S. 250 Tour hits Brigham City

The U.S. 250 Tour, a nationwide celebration of America's upcoming 250th anniversary, comes to Brigham City on July 10 and 11 for a free, family-friendly festival honoring the nation's heritage and history on the USU Brigham City campus 989 S. Main Street. All events are free and open to the public.

Festivities begin Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m. and continue Saturday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests will step into Freedom Village, a pop-up experience filled with colonial-era crafts, historical re-enactors and hands-on activities for every generation. Highlights include artisan workshops, a Kids Zone, bounce houses, live demonstrations from blacksmiths and weavers, photo opportunities with costumed Founders, and a Market Square featuring local vendors and heritage merchandise. Live music and patriotic performances will take the Freedom Main Stage throughout the weekend, with fireworks capping the celebration.

Griffith headlines the Freedom Main Stage on Saturday, bringing familiar favorites and patriotic tunes to close out the festival.

The Utah stop also marks the world premiere of "Our American Story," an outdoor theatrical production written and produced by Kimberly Fletcher and Jon Voight.

The show takes audiences through 250 years of America's founding, faith and freedom using cinematic storytelling, live performance, music and historical narration. The production features specially produced video appearances by Gary Sinise, Jon Voight, Kirk Cameron and Kelsey Grammer, woven throughout the live performance alongside local actors and musicians. The Friday, July 10 premiere begins at 7 p.m.

"Our American Story" marks the official launch of a production that will travel the country throughout the 250th anniversary celebration as part of the U.S. 250 Tour.

The U.S. 250 Tour is a nonprofit initiative presented in collaboration with Moms for America, traveling to communities across the country as part of the United States Semiquincentennial commemoration.

For more information, visit US250Tour.com.