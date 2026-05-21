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Undergraduate Research and Creative Opportunities (URCO)

Undergraduate Research and Creative Opportunities (URCO)

The application for fall Undergraduate Research and Creative Opportunities (URCO) opens June 1. Students seeking funding for undergraduate research or creative projects are encouraged to apply before June 15.
More information at Office of Research Undergraduate Research and Creative Opportunities Grant | USU

Online
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

USU College of Arts and Sciences
https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1
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