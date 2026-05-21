USU Alumni Band Concerts

The USU Alumni Band presents public concerts on the Quad on June 7th and 14th, and on Jun 28th in the Daines Concert Hall, all starting at 7:00 p.m.

It is one of Cache Valley's greatest summer traditions! The Utah State University Alumni Band returns for another fantastic concert series with directors Lane Weaver, Nicholas Morrison, and Thomas Rohrer! Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the June 7 & 14 performances on The Quad in the shadow of historic Old Main. Join us for our annual patriotic concert June 28 as part of Utah's official America 250 celebration, and don't miss our exciting concluding concerts on July 12 & 26. Special guest performers to be featured throughout the summer.

June 7 & 14 | The Quad* (Daines Concert Hall if the weather is inclement)

June 28, July 12, July 26 | Daines Concert Hall