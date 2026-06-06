The USU Brain Health Fair is on Saturday June 13th 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Sorenson Center for Clinical Excellence on the USU campus in Logan.

Visit with experts from the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services and Intermountain Healthcare on ways to combat cognitive decline - Discover strategies to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s Disease - Take actionable steps to improve your overall brain health