© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s Fall Fund Drive is happening September 19-25. You can help us start strong by donating TODAY! Support this crucial public service…GIVE NOW

USU mini social Work conference

USU mini social Work conference

the USU Department of Social Work, in collaboration with the Transforming Communities Institute, holds a Fall Social Work Mini Conference on Friday September 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. online.

This fully virtual, half-day conference offers participants the opportunity to earn up to 4.5 hours of continuing education, including 1.5 hours of ethics and 1.5 hours of suicide prevention. Conference Schedule: 10:00-11:20 Maternal Mental Health, presented by Madison Elliott, LCSW & Ian Hancock, LCSW, PMH-C 11:30-12:50 Turning Crisis into Connection: The Power of Collaborative Safety Planning, presented by Denise Rice-Prior, DSW, LCSW 1:00-2:20 AI Meets Social Work: Navigating Ethics in a Changing World, presented by Julie Stevens, LCSW

Online
$35
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

USU Department of Social Work
(435) 797-1287
https://artsci.usu.edu/social-work/
Online