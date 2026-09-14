USU mini social Work conference

the USU Department of Social Work, in collaboration with the Transforming Communities Institute, holds a Fall Social Work Mini Conference on Friday September 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. online.

This fully virtual, half-day conference offers participants the opportunity to earn up to 4.5 hours of continuing education, including 1.5 hours of ethics and 1.5 hours of suicide prevention. Conference Schedule: 10:00-11:20 Maternal Mental Health, presented by Madison Elliott, LCSW & Ian Hancock, LCSW, PMH-C 11:30-12:50 Turning Crisis into Connection: The Power of Collaborative Safety Planning, presented by Denise Rice-Prior, DSW, LCSW 1:00-2:20 AI Meets Social Work: Navigating Ethics in a Changing World, presented by Julie Stevens, LCSW

