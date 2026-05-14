USU hosts Physics Day at Lagoon on Friday May 15th. USU Physics Department, the Idaho National Laboratory, and STEM sponsors will present a variety of physics-based activities at all levels.

Each spring USU Physics Day at Lagoon offers the chance for thousands of middle school and high school students to gather at Utah’s largest amusement park to “do physics”. The USU Physics Department, the Idaho National Laboratory, and a host of STEM sponsors organize a wide variety of physics-based contests and activities at all levels centered around amusement park physics. And each year thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships are awarded to top students and teachers.

Tickets are available on the Lagoon school days web page