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USU Research Landscapes

USU Research Landscapes

Larissa Yocom will present "Recovering from a Century of Fire Suppression" on Wednesday, June 10th at 4:00 p.m. at the USU Office of Research in Salt Lake City.

Utah State University Research Landscapes is at the forefront of connecting state and community decision-makers with the researchers who are investigating the most critical land, water, and air issues. The event series provides an entry point for conversations and connections that benefit Utah. The June event will feature Larissa Yokum. This event is cosponsored by the USU Office of Research and O.C. Tanner, Salt Lake City.
https://research.usu.edu/landscapes/

USU Office of Research
Free - RSVP Required at event link above
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

USU Office of Research
(435) 797-1180
https://research.usu.edu/about
USU Office of Research
1944 South Main Street
Salt Lake City, Utah 84115
435-797-1180
https://research.usu.edu/