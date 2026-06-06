USU Research Landscapes

Larissa Yocom will present "Recovering from a Century of Fire Suppression" on Wednesday, June 10th at 4:00 p.m. at the USU Office of Research in Salt Lake City.

Utah State University Research Landscapes is at the forefront of connecting state and community decision-makers with the researchers who are investigating the most critical land, water, and air issues. The event series provides an entry point for conversations and connections that benefit Utah. The June event will feature Larissa Yokum. This event is cosponsored by the USU Office of Research and O.C. Tanner, Salt Lake City.

https://research.usu.edu/landscapes/