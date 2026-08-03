Utah Avalanche Center Backcountry Benefit

The Utah Avalanche Center invites the public on September 10th to the 33rd Annual Backcountry Benefit at Black Diamond HQ. This annual fundraising party starts at 6:00 p.m. and includes food, drinks, prizes, and live music.

Build up your good karma for the Super El Niño with the Utah Avalanche Center on September 10th at the 33rd Annual Backcountry Benefit! This annual fundraising party is our chance to celebrate the people who make this community special and support the avalanche forecasting that keeps Utah’s mountains safer for everyone. Join us for an evening of food, drinks, live music, and incredible prizes, all in support of forecasting, awareness, and education!

The Backcountry Benefit started as a response to a tragic avalanche accident in 1993. That same year, the government cut funding to the avalanche center, and the community responded by showing up for the UAC. They rallied together to ensure lasting years of forecasting, awareness, and education. We've continued that tradition for 33 years now, and we can't wait to party with you again this year.

*All attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and pets are not allowed in the venue.

Where: Black Diamond HQ, 2092 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84124

When: Thursday, September 10, 2026, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Your ticket includes:

Dinner by Utah Food Services

2 drink tickets ($10 value)

1 entry into the opportunity drawing

