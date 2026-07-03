Utah Missing and Unsolved Conference

The Sherry Black Foundation presents a one day conference designed to provide families resources and emerging technologies for finding answers and justices on missing and unsolved cases. The conference will be held in the Miller Free Enterprise Center at Salt Lake Community College on Saturday September 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

No victim should be forgotten. No family should wait alone. No case should be limited by resources.

Join the Sherry Black Foundation — a nationally-recognized nonprofit with almost a decade of experience in helping families solve cold cases — and many partners for a one-day-long conference designed to provide families with the expertise, emerging technology, and resources needed to find answers and justice.

The conference will offer:

- Resources for families to take action, file or augment reports, and follow-up on missing and unsolved cases. (Identifying information such as photographs, state-issued IDs, and any available medical and dental records should be brought. DNA can be collected from any close relative to supplement the case file.)

- Time and exclusive assistance on your case from local partners, including: The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC); NamUs, a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases around the nation; Utah Department of Public Safety; Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification; Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and its public information office; Utah Department of Public Safety - Public Information Office; other law enforcement, victim advocacy, forensic, and technology partners

This event is intended to be a caring, family-centered space for those impacted by unresolved cases, along with advocates and organizations that provide direct support. To protect the privacy and purpose of the gathering, we ask that attendees attend only if they are personally connected to a case, supporting someone who is, or representing an organization that serves affected families. This event is not intended for true crime entertainment, hobbyist interest, or general criminology curiosity.

Attendance is free but attendees are encouraged to register prior to the event: https://givebutter.com/utah-unsolved-ndlgem