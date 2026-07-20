Utah watercolor society monthly meetings
Utah watercolor society monthly meetings
The Utah Watercolor Society will have member meetings starting on the first Tuesday of every month at the Sons of the Utah Pioneer Building at 7 pm. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the demo or presentation of amazing watercolor artists. Come out and enjoy.
Sons of the Utah Pioneers Bldg.
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Tuesday through May 04, 2027.
Event Supported By
Utah Watercolor Society
sherry@sherrymeidell.com
Sons of the Utah Pioneers Bldg.
3301 East Louise Ave.Salt Lake City, Utah 84109
sherry@sherrymeidell.com