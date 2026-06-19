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VOSCO Call Spotlight

VOSCO Call Spotlight

The Lyric Theatre's Vosco Call Spotlight will highlight a member of the theater community in Cache Valley on Monday July 13th at 7:30 p.m. in an evening of reminiscing and laughs at the Caine Lyric theater in Logan.

Enjoy our annual fundraiser performance. (This is the only event included in the Flex Pass.)

Caine Lyric Theater
25-58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lyric Repertory Company
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/lyricrep/

Artist Group Info

Katenielsen2005@gmail.com
Caine Lyric Theater
28 West Center Street
Logan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/lyricrep/