VOSCO Call Spotlight
VOSCO Call Spotlight
The Lyric Theatre's Vosco Call Spotlight will highlight a member of the theater community in Cache Valley on Monday July 13th at 7:30 p.m. in an evening of reminiscing and laughs at the Caine Lyric theater in Logan.
Enjoy our annual fundraiser performance. (This is the only event included in the Flex Pass.)
Caine Lyric Theater
25-58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Lyric Repertory Company
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu
Artist Group Info
Katenielsen2005@gmail.com
Caine Lyric Theater
28 West Center StreetLogan, Utah 84321
(435) 797-8022
lyric@usu.edu