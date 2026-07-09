Wasatch Trivia Night with Save Our Canyons

The first-ever Save Our Canyons Wasatch Trivia Night at Fisher Brewing in Salt Lake City is on Wednesday, August 26, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

We’ve spent years exploring, protecting, and celebrating the Wasatch. Now it’s time to put that passion to the test. Whether you can name every canyon peak, know the story behind Utah’s mining towns, or just love spending time in the mountains, this night is for you. Bring your friends, build a team, enjoy a pint, and settle in for an evening of laughter, friendly competition, and all things Wasatch.

Along the way, you’ll have chances to win prizes, meet fellow canyon enthusiasts, and support the work of protecting the mountains we all love. We hope this becomes a new Save Our Canyons tradition, and we’d love for you to be part of the very first one. Grab your tickets, invite your smartest (or funniest) friends, and join us for a night that celebrates the Wasatch.