The Visual Art Institute in Salt Lake will hold a Watercolor: Intermediate to Advanced class on Wednesday mornings from 9:30-11:30am for 8 weeks 8-Weeks Starting onSeptember 9:

Welcome to Watercolor Painting at the Visual Art Institute!

Unleash the power of dynamic watercolor painting through regular practice in our beginner and intermediate teen and adult classes (ages 12+). Watercolor has a reputation for being a difficult medium to master and our courses are designed to debunk that myth! Classes will follow both guided and self-directed projects during the semester. They are great for people needing motivation to paint, those seeking community, artists wanting to hone their skills, and beginners.

Students will learn traditional watercolor techniques and explore alternative materials, such as color mixing, value, as well as both wet on wet and wet on dry techniques. Throughout the term, students will be working on paintings from a variety of references including portraits, still-lifes, landscapes, seascapes, animals, figures, and urban scenes.

Students are also given the option to work independently. Those who wish to work on their own paintings are encouraged to do so!

We also offer other adult art classes (oil painting, drawing, ceramics, and more!) and kids classes (ages 5-11); for more information on our other classes, see our website at: https://www.visualartinstitute.org/salt-lake-art-classes

CLASS REGISTRATION (Please read through the specific description for the individual class before registering. Some classes have supply lists):

Drop-in/Day pass registrations are also available!

Watercolor: Beginning, Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 8:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/WatercolorBeginningTuesdays

Watercolor: Intermediate to Advanced (Mornings), Wednesdays, 9:30-11:30am, 8-Week Class Starting September 9:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/WatercolorIntermediatetoAdvancedMornings

Watercolor: Intermediate to Advanced (Afternoons), Wednesdays, 12:00-2:00pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 9:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/WatercolorIntermediatetoAdvancedAfternoons

Watercolor: Beginning, Wednesdays, 2:20-4:20 pm, 8-Week Class Starting September 9:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/WatercolorBeginningWednesdays

Watercolor: Beginning, Thursdays, 10:00am-12:00pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 10:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/WatercolorBeginningThursdays

Watercolor: Intermediate, Thursdays, 6:30-8:30pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 10:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/WatercolorIntermediateThursdays

LOCATION:

Visual Art Institute 2900 S 300 W, South Salt Lake, Utah Please park on the NORTH side of the building and enter up the ramp to the front office. It is the really colorful side of the building.

INSTRUCTORS:

Our classes have multiple experienced instructors. You can find who is teaching each class through each of the registration links. Learn more about our instructors at https://www.visualartinstitute.org/art-faculty

DROP-INS:

These classes ARE open for drop-in students. Adult and teen students can register online for a specific date or purchase a Flex Pass. Everyone is responsible for bringing their supplies for the class.

OPEN STUDIO:

If Open Studio is available for your class, the instructor will discuss the times and rules of using the studio and equipment during non-class hours during the first week of class. This is only available to students currently registered in the class.

REFUND POLICY:

We are only able to offer refunds up to 2 weeks before the start of class. We do not offer refunds or credits or make-up classes to students who miss class.

TRANSFER POLICY:

We may be able to transfer you to a different class depending on space availability.

CLASS CANCELLATION:

We find that students learn better in larger groups. If we feel the number of registrations is too low to promote a good learning environment, we may cancel the class. In the event we cancel a class, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.

TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

We try to make our classes as accessible to everyone as possible. We are able to offer a limited number of tuition assistance scholarships each term. You can complete an application on our website or call our office for assistance applying. Applications are available in Spanish and English.

MULTI-CLASS DISCOUNT:

When you register for more than one class, you can receive a discount up to 10% per class! You must call and register through the front office for this discount.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY & ACCOMMODATIONS:

Our classrooms are ADA accessible. Some courses may involve tasks or activities that may be difficult for individuals with limited strength, difficulty bending over, and sitting or standing for long periods of time. We are happy to work with students to find solutions to make their experience positive and doable. For example, wheel throwing takes arm strength and bending over the wheel. Students may work on hand-building projects instead of throwing. Please reach out to our office to discuss your needs.

DIFFICULTY REGISTERING?

Please call our main office for assistance! 801.474.3796