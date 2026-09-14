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Weaving Our Stories Conference

Weaving Our Stories Conference

The Weaving Our Stories Conference is on Thursday and Friday September 17th and 18th on usu's Blanding campus. The event brings together students faculty and staff in support of the stories and community in the Native American experience

The Weaving Our Stories Conference brings together students, faculty, staff, and community members to support, celebrate, and productively engage with Native American students and communities throughout the USU system and beyond.

Registration is free.

Utah State University Blanding
Free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
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Utah State University Blanding
576 W 200 S
Blanding, Utah 84511