A report on pesticides in Wyoming groundwater is being put under scrutiny

Levels of hazardous chemical pesticides in the nation’s groundwater are mostly on the decline, according to a new U.S. Geological Survey report.

That should be good news for the 75% of Wyomingites who rely on private wells for drinking water.

But Jay Feldman, executive director of the nonprofit Beyond Pesticides, said the study only looks at 22 pesticides — many of which are no longer being used, and did not measure their highly toxic replacements.

"Some of the more modern chemicals that are of concern," Feldman said, "including Roundup, glyphosate, 2,4-D, dicamba, paraquat — these are all highly hazardous chemicals that are simply not evaluated in this study."

President Donald Trump campaigned on promises to roll back environmental protections, arguing they are an unnecessary drag on economic growth. Trump tapped former chemical industry lobbyist Kyle Kunkler to be the Environmental Protection Agency’s top pesticide regulator.

The administration also wants to cut the U.S. Geological Survey’s budget by nearly 40%, a move some critics worry would limit the agency’s ability to monitor toxins in drinking water.

Feldman said the new report also doesn’t account for health risks when chemicals mix together underground, which can create even more dangerous compounds. He added that the current evaluation process is based on inadequate health standards.

"We're not testing for endocrine disruption," Feldman said, "which is one of the major drivers of cancer and other lifelong diseases that we experience worldwide."

Feldman said chemical pesticides can remain in the environment long after they stop being used. He points to DBCP, an insecticide banned in 1997, which continues to register high levels in groundwater.

"When you have persistent chemicals that remain in the groundwater over time, unless we answer all these questions about health and the environment at the front end," Feldman said, "we have the kind of problems identified in this report, which is a chemical banned years ago still showing up in our groundwater."