Suspect in Coeur d'Alene fire shooting identified

UPDATE (1:17 p.m.): The Associated Press has identified the suspect in the fire and shooting as Wess Roley. The information came from a law enforcement official on the condition of anonymity.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. MT. This story will be updated afterwards with any new information.

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.): Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ordered U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags we lowered to half-staff, to honor the firefighters killed in the attack.

"The entire State of Idaho grieves the profound loss of the firefighters killed in the shocking ambush in North Idaho," wrote Little in a statement. "All of our public safety officers, especially our firefighters, bravely confront danger on a daily basis but we have never seen a heinous act of violence like this on our firefighters before. This is not Idaho. This indescribable loss is felt deeply by all those in the firefighting community and beyond. Please join Teresa and me as we continue to pray for the victims and their loved ones."

UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office provided an update late Sunday night on the fire and shooting that happened on Canfield Mountain.

Preliminary information indicates the man found dead on the mountain was the shooter, based on trajectory and the "types of weapons" found on the scene, according to law enforcement.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said he was the only shooter.

The identity of the shooter has not been released, pending the coroner's investigation. There is also no description of the suspect.

The body was removed from the scene because of the fire the sheriff's office said was set by the suspect.

The names of the two firefighters killed have also not been released. Norris said one of the firefighters was a Coeur d'Alene city firefighter and the other from Kootenai County Fire and Rescue.

The surviving firefighter had just gotten out of surgery, and is in stable condition but "fighting for his life," according to Norris.

UPDATE (8:50 p.m.): A SWAT team found the body of a man on Canfield Mountain and a firearm was located nearby, according to the latest update from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

The shelter in place is being lifted, but there is still an active fire. Residents are being advised to be prepared and ready to evacuate if needed.

More information will be provided during a scheduled press conference at 9:30 p.m. PT.

UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): Kootenai Health told KXLY three patients from the attack were brought to the hospital. Two people died before they arrived and one is being treated for their injuries. It is not known how severe those injuries are.

Another press conference from the sheriff's office is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MT.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two people, likely firefighters, are dead after responding to a brush fire and were shot in an "ambush style" attack.

The initial fire was called in on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d'Alene. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said officers were still taking "sniper fire."

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to the fire call around 1:30 p.m. and gunshots were reported about a half hour later.

KXLY in Spokane reports the sheriff said he did not know how many gunmen were shooting at law enforcement. Norris said in the news conference that there are more people they have not been able to reach, including people who live in the area or others who were hiking.

The FBI Deputy Director posted on X that they are sending assets to provide support and that it is still an active scene.

FBI assets are headed to the scene in Coeur d’Alene to provide tactical and operational support.

It is an active scene. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 29, 2025

A shelter in place order is active to include everything south of Hayden Lake Road and east of 15th Street in Coeur d'Alene. The Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management asks everyone to avoid the area.

Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken. As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.

Norris said he expects to provide another update later Sunday evening, but wasn't sure of the time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado, and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by CPB.