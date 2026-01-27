It's been a dry winter. What does that mean for the Mountain West's water supply?

Cold temperatures have settled over much of the Mountain West this winter, but precipitation has been harder to come by, leaving large parts of the region unusually dry for late January.

That's raising early questions about water supplies across the West, which rely heavily on mountain snow to slowly melt and replenish rivers, reservoirs, and groundwater through spring and summer.

Federal data shows that snow cover across the West is at a record low for this time of year. In parts of Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and Wyoming, snowpacks are holding less than half the water they typically would.

"They have extremely low snowpacks," said Dan McEvoy, a climatologist at the Desert Research Institute. "And that's primarily due to the extremely warm temperatures we've had so far this winter, which isn't isolated, really, anywhere — it's spread across the entire Western U.S."

Those warm conditions have also shifted precipitation away from snow and toward rain.

"Rain during the middle of the winter isn't uncommon, that happens all the time," McEvoy said. "But having it be this warm and this much rain is not common."

McEvoy said the dry start is especially critical for the Colorado River Basin, which supplies water to tens of millions of people across the West.

Snowpack in the basin's headwaters acts as a natural reservoir, releasing water gradually as temperatures warm. When more winter precipitation falls as rain instead of snow, that water tends to run off quickly, leaving less available later in the year.

McEvoy said it's still early in the snow season, and late-winter storms could help improve conditions.

