Unrest in Paris Spreads to Other Cities

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published November 5, 2005 at 10:00 PM MST

On the 10th consecutive night of urban unrest that started in Paris' immigrant-populated suburbs, the violence spreads to other French cities. For the first time Saturday night, the rioting reaches central Paris, where scores of cars were burned. And police are hard-pressed to control the rioting.

The violence started when two immigrant boys were accidentally electrocuted while allegedly fleeing police. It spread as African and Muslim expressed outrage at their treatment as second-class citizens in France and confinement to high-rise ghettos on the outskirts of French cities.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
