Rapper A$AP Rocky found not guilty of felony assault with a firearm

After three weeks of testimony, jurors in the trial of rapper A$AP Rocky deliberated for only about three hours. The verdict? Not guilty. Cheers erupted in the Los Angeles courtroom as the decision came down; Rocky, whose government name is Rakim Mayers, immediately ran into the arms of his partner and mother of his children, Rihanna .

"Thank y'all for saving my life," the 36-year-old said as jurors left the courtroom.

The rapper faced charges for two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. In November 2021, Rocky fired two shots with a handgun at former friend A$AP Relli in Hollywood. The defense argued that Rocky fired blanks from a prop gun he carried for security; jurors were also told they could find the rapper not guilty if they believed he acted in self-defense. Without explaining their reasoning, the 12-person jury quickly reached a consensus.

Rocky, who had been free on bail following his arrest in 2022 , could have been looking at a 24-year prison sentence. Before the trial started, he turned down a plea deal to serve six months; his lawyers maintained that he had not committed any crimes.

The acquittal comes at a pivotal time in A$AP Rocky's career. He's set to headline the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Los Angeles next month; he's a co-chair at this year's Met Gala, which features the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," centering the relationship between Black identity and fashion; and he'll star alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee 's crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest this summer. In 2023, he released the song " Same Problems " as the introduction to what will reportedly be his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb.

In 2019, Rocky was found guilty of assault in Sweden. He was ordered to pay a fine but was allowed to return to the United States, having already spent several weeks in a Stockholm jail.

