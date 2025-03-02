'Anora' wins best picture at the 2025 Oscars

Anora , Sean Baker's screwball dramedy about a whirlwind marriage between an enterprising sex worker and an impish spoiled son of a Russian oligarch, took home the award for best picture at Sunday night's Oscars, capping off a winning evening in which the director was also honored for best original screenplay, best editing, and best director.

The win doesn't come as a huge surprise. Since the film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last May — where it won the top prize, the Palme D'or — it's racked up major accolades throughout awards season, including the top feature film award from the Producers Guild of America. (A PGA award win historically suggests a high probability of winning the best picture Oscar because the two organizations' voting memberships overlap. In the last 10 years, seven films have won both.)

Baker's also steadily built a name for himself telling idiosyncratic stories about characters living on the margins in movies like Tangerine and The Florida Project. With Anora, he moved from cinephile and film critics' darling into a broader space, thanks in large part to buzzy word-of-mouth and a dynamic ensemble led by Oscar winner Mikey Madison.

"I want to thank the Academy for recognizing a truly independent film," Baker said during his final acceptance speech of the night. "This film was made on the blood, sweat and tears of incredible indie artists, and – um – long live independent film!"

