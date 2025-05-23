NPR wants to hear from interracial couples to commemorate Loving Day

Less than 60 years ago, interracial marriage was illegal in some parts of the U.S. In 1958, Mildred and Richard Loving were arrested for being married, as they were an interracial couple living in Virginia. Their landmark case, Loving v. Virginia, reached the U.S. Supreme Court, where their lawyers argued that such bans were rooted in white supremacy and slavery laws. The Lovings won their case on June 12, 1967, invalidating all state laws against interracial marriage in the country.

Loving Day, observed each year on June 12, marks this historical ruling. To commemorate the date and what the decision meant to people from all backgrounds, NPR wants to hear from people who are in interracial relationships. How has your relationship shaped your life and social relationships, and what does this history mean to you?

Your story could be featured in the Up First newsletter on June 8. Use the form below and tell us about your experience. You can also upload a photo or send a voice memo. Please submit responses by May 28.

