Smithsonian board to keep institution 'free from political or partisan influence'

The Smithsonian Institution has released its first statement since President Trump announced on social media that he had fired one of its museum directors.

The statement affirms the institution as an "independent entity" that will continue to be governed by a Board of Regents, or board of trustees, and managed by Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch.

While the statement does not specifically address President Trump's recent claim that he fired National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet, it is unequivocal about who is in charge of Smithsonian employees: "All personnel decisions are made by and subject to the direction of the Secretary, with oversight by the Board. Lonnie G. Bunch, the secretary, has the support of the Board of Regents in his authority and management of the Smithsonian."

The chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, John G. Roberts, and Vice President JD Vance are ex officio members of the Board of Regents, meaning they serve as a duty of their office. The chief justice also serves as the Board of Regents' chancellor. The board also includes three members from the U.S. Senate, three members from the U.S. House of Representatives, and nine public citizens.

/ President Trump recently claimed on social media he had fired Kim Sajet, director of the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. The Smithsonian issued a statement on Monday saying that all personnel decisions are made by Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch.

Trump has shown disdain for the Smithsonian Institution. In an executive order, he said it had come "under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology" and that his administration would "prohibit" funding for "exhibits or programs that degrade shared American values, divide Americans based on race, or promote programs or ideologies inconsistent with Federal law and policy."

Then, on May 30, he claimed on social media that he was "terminating" Sajet, calling her "a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position." Sajet, however, continued to report for work, according to The Washington Post .

The statement doesn't mention Trump's executive order or his comments about Sajet, but reinforces the Smithsonian's independence.

"The Board of Regents is committed to ensuring that the Smithsonian is a beacon of scholarship free from political or partisan influence, and we recognize that our institution can and must do more to further these foundational values."

The statement also says the Board of Regents has directed Secretary Bunch "to articulate specific expectations to museum directors and staff regarding content in Smithsonian museums, give directors reasonable time to make any needed changes to ensure unbiased content, and to report back to the Board on progress and any needed personnel changes based on success or lack thereof in making the needed changes."

NPR has reached out to the White House and the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery for comment.



